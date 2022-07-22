MoltyFoam’s New Campaign is a Superb Example of Responsible Marketing in 2022

Master MoltyFoam recently launched a campaign called “Mashaadi”. The campaign itself is a depiction of the most common stigma in our society; domestic violence.

The narrative revolves around the instilled fear in the hearts of women about “log kya kahain gay”. It shows trauma triggered through abuse in the middle of happiness and festivities, the entitlement of a woman to not seem indecisive and shaky with her life is an immense responsibility. MoltyFoam gave such incidents its own platform, a campaign that fuels bravery and courage of a woman as an individual, to right all the wrongs even if they are considered a dishonor in society, whilst they shouldn’t be.

The societal norm depictions go throughout the campaign and we would specifically like to raise a round of applause for Master MoltyFoam’s team to come up with an ideal campaign to spread awareness about a matter that has been covered up to be ‘trivial’. Molty foam wants the consumers to perceive the message that it may cost a woman their sanity and happiness if she feels the pressure to not take an initiative against all odds of societal stigmas. Furthermore, MoltyFoam encourages the audience to have an equal regard for daughters and sisters.

The DVC has promoted a valuable lesson for the society which is to stand beside your children and not with society, to fix situations as it is never too late to do the right thing. This also encourages the viewer to keep their family’s well-being over all any societal pressures. Moreover, MoltyFoam also highlights the significance of the impact of internal unities within families.