More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

 More rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in South Punjab. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-three and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

