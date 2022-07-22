NDMA chief distributes compensation cheques among flood affectees

TANK – The federal government has dis­tributed compensation cheques worth Rs1 million each among five families of those who lost their lives in recent floods in Tank, D I Khan and South Wa­ziristan districts.

The cheques were handed over the heirs of the deceased per­sons by National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here on Thursday following the directives of Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif.

The NDMA also handed over five trucks of relief goods includ­ing food items, tents, blankets and other necessary items to the district administration for distri­bution among the flood affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDMA chairman said the federal government and the NDMA were standing by the affected people during this testing time.

He said the authority, following the directives of the Prime Minis­ter, was distributing relief goods among 500 affected families.

Pakistan was among the coun­tries having affects of climate change. Pakistan was the eighth top country in the world having most effects of natural calami­ties with two major challenges of monsoon and earthquakes, he added. He said the Meteorologi­cal Department had predicted 25 to 30 percent more rains during this season.