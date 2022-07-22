NDMA chief distributes compensation cheques among flood affectees
TANK – The federal government has distributed compensation cheques worth Rs1 million each among five families of those who lost their lives in recent floods in Tank, D I Khan and South Waziristan districts.
The cheques were handed over the heirs of the deceased persons by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here on Thursday following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The NDMA also handed over five trucks of relief goods including food items, tents, blankets and other necessary items to the district administration for distribution among the flood affectees.
Speaking on the occasion, the NDMA chairman said the federal government and the NDMA were standing by the affected people during this testing time.
He said the authority, following the directives of the Prime Minister, was distributing relief goods among 500 affected families.
Pakistan was among the countries having affects of climate change. Pakistan was the eighth top country in the world having most effects of natural calamities with two major challenges of monsoon and earthquakes, he added. He said the Meteorological Department had predicted 25 to 30 percent more rains during this season.