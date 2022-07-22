Our Staff Reporter

No MPA threatened or harassed by police, IGP tells LHC

LAHORE    –    The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday or­dered Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) to ensure that all members of the provincial assembly cast their votes safely, as per their wishes, in the election for chief minis­ter’s slot, to be held on Friday (today).

Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while dis­posing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) MPAs — Sibtain Khan and Zainab Umair — for ensuring a fair and transparent election of the chief minister Punjab. As per the written or­der released here, the petitioners’ counsel pressed the petitions to the extent of directions to the chief secretary and the IGP for facilitating members of the provincial assembly to safely cast their votes, in the election of the chief minister Punjab

