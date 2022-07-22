No MPA threatened or harassed by police, IGP tells LHC
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that all members of the provincial assembly cast their votes safely, as per their wishes, in the election for chief minister’s slot, to be held on Friday (today).
Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while disposing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs — Sibtain Khan and Zainab Umair — for ensuring a fair and transparent election of the chief minister Punjab. As per the written order released here, the petitioners’ counsel pressed the petitions to the extent of directions to the chief secretary and the IGP for facilitating members of the provincial assembly to safely cast their votes, in the election of the chief minister Punjab