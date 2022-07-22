Over 50 MPAs likely to avoid vote for Elahi: Sana

Interior minister rejects PTI’s horse trading charges n Reminds Imran of what PTI had done during Senate chairman election.

ISLAMABAD – Only a day before the high stake election of chief minister in Pun­jab, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that there is a possibility that those lawmakers in rank and file of opposi­tion PTI who are “sensi­ble and their conscience is alive” would not vote for their party’s candi­date Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the run-off poll “It is possible that not just five but 50 MPAs, on the basis of their political awareness, would be thinking that all is happen­ing wrong and they either vote against him (Elahi) or abstain (from voting),” said the minister while addressing a press confer­ence after the cabinet meeting.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that the basic reason was that Chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had been call­ing the CM candidate and Paki­stan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Elahi as the biggest “daco­it of Punjab” and now asking the party lawmakers to vote for him.

He said that Elahi, who was the speaker Punjab Assembly, himself did not value the Pun­jab Assembly when says that he would dissolve it on the in­structions of Khan within no time. “This point is also being discussed among MPAs (mem­bers of provincial assembly),” he said.

The interior minister said that the ruling coalition led by Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was contacting every­one as this was their democrat­ic and political right. However, he brushed aside the allegation of PTI that the ruling coalition was purchasing votes of MPAs to get their loyalties changed. “PML-N does not believe in such politics,” he said and added, “We will exercise all our political op­tions in today’s polls.

The PTI and its ally PML-Q are in a comfortable position to win the election of CM Pun­jab after the former got a land­slide victory in July 17 by-polls on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly and Elahi is being considered favourite. The PML-N candi­date and incumbent CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz is competing against him in the poll that is set to take place on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Rana Sanaullah in the press­er said that the PML-N believed that Elahi didn’t deserve to be appointed the chief executive of the province.

He rejected the PTI’s claims that PML-N was buying votes of MPAs to ensure that Hamza re­mains the CM.

Talking about Elahi’s pe­tition in the Supreme Court about Rana Sanaullah’s state­ment what he would do if five PTI MPAs did not show up on the voting day, the minister said that had he been summoned by the court, he would have told the judges that the PTI was a party of liars and inefficient people who had been involved in leveling baseless allegations.

He alleged that ex-premier Khan himself had been involved in buying of votes and add­ed that everyone should make their memories refresh about what PTI had been doing af­ter the 2018 general elections and in the election of chairman Senate. Responding to a ques­tion, Sanaullah dispelled the impression that the recent by-polls can judge any leader or party’s popularity. He said that the recent by-elections in Pun­jab were for the dissident PTI MPAs who were given tickets by the PML-N.

“Some of them were minis­ters during the party’s tenure. Unfortunately, they became the subject of the incompetence of Imran Khan and his govern­ment,” he said. He said that it was true that PML-N voters couldn’t accept these people as the face of the party, he said.

Sanaullah also said that cab­inet has regretted over the threatening and below the belt remarks used by Khan against Chief Election Commission­er (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja during and after the by-polls. The cabinet has appreciated the role of Election Commis­sion for July 17 by-polls with re­gard to administrative matters and maintaining law and order, he added He said that the na­tion and all the political parties except PTI were not only satis­fied with the role of CEC but also stood with it.