Staff Reporter

Pak-Turkey brotherly relations deeply rooted in history, says COAS

RAWALPINDI     –      Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paca­ci called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday. “During the meet­ing, matters of regional se­curity situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR). On this occa­sion, COAS said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deep­ly rooted in history and en­trenched in our cultural and religious affinities.” The visit­ing dignitary appreciated Pa­kistan’s role for regional sta­bility and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N should accept defeat, says Fawad Ch

National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Editor's Picks

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

Islamabad

PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

Islamabad

KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

1 of 9,512

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More