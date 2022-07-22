Pakistan condemns India’s ongoing persecution of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yester­day strongly con­demned India’s recent move of im­plicating Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in two more ficti­tious cases, which have been craft­ed around incidents that took place more than 30 years ago and have been reopened under the draconian Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) in a clear attempt to per­ petuate Yasin Malik’s political victimiza­tion. Yasin Malik is already serving out a life-sentence awarded to him after a sham trial by an Indian court on May 25, 2022. Regrettably, Yasin Malik is also being de­nied the right of personal appearance in the ongoing trial, in complete contraven­tion of legal and democratic norms, said a Foreign Ministry statement issued here.

Once again, India has employed judi­ciary as a tool to damage the morale of the Kashmiris by making their true lead­ership a target of flagrant prejudice. Left with no legal recourse and faced with blatant denial of his rights, Mr. Malik has taken the desperate decision of going on a hunger strike unto death from 22 July 2022, it added.

The inhuman incarceration of Yasin Ma­lik, his sham trials under fabricated cas­es, his fallacious conviction and the mal­feasant attempts at defiling the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as “terrorism” is noth­ing but further corroboration of India’s known credentials of being a serial vio­lator of human rights and usurper of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri peo­ple, the statement said.

The Kashmiris’ struggle for the right of self-determination is indigenous and can­not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian Government. Pa­kistan urges the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true repre­sentatives of the Kashmiri people by way of inhuman detentions and implication in baseless cases. India must release all po­litical prisoners detained on trumped-up charges, stop human rights violations in IIOJK, and lift the brutal military siege.

Pakistan also calls on the international community to take cognizance of India’s in­human and illegal detention and treatment of Yasin Malik and ensure that the Kashmiris are given the opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination as espoused un­der the relevant UN Security Council resolu­tions and as per their own wishes.