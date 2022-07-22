Pakistan, Germany vow to enhance coop
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Germany yesterday vowed to improve bilateral cooperation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to discuss the bolster and regional situation. Besides discussing bilateral ties, the two Ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, said a foreign ministry statement. The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Germany, both bilaterally and in the context of the EU, which should be further expanded in all areas of mutual interest. He added that Pakistan and Germany had robust economic engagement and concerted efforts should be made to further strengthen it. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in deeper bilateral engagement in the field of climate change and capacity enhancement of our scientific institutions dealing with climate change