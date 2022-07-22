Staff Reporter

Pakistan, Germany vow to enhance coop

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan and Germany yesterday vowed to improve bilateral cooperation. For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to discuss the bolster and re­gional situation. Besides dis­cussing bilateral ties, the two Ministers exchanged views on the regional situation, said a foreign ministry statement. The Foreign Minister under­scored that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Ger­many, both bilaterally and in the context of the EU, which should be further expand­ed in all areas of mutual in­terest. He added that Paki­stan and Germany had robust economic engagement and concerted efforts should be made to further strengthen it. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in deeper bilater­al engagement in the field of climate change and capaci­ty enhancement of our scien­tific institutions dealing with climate change

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N should accept defeat, says Fawad Ch

National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Editor's Picks

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

Islamabad

PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

Islamabad

KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

1 of 10,985

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More