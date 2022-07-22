News Desk

Pakistan reports 679 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in one day

Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,549,073. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,462 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 679 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 23,035 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 679 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.95 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PPP has no role in postponment of 2nd phase of LG polls: Murtaza Wahab

Lahore

CM grieved over loss of lives due to rains

Lahore

Heavy rain breaks 20-year record in City

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns India’s ongoing persecution of Yasin Malik

Lahore

CM Elahi or Hamza? Punjab Assembly to decide today

Islamabad

Over 50 MPAs likely to avoid vote for Elahi: Sana

Islamabad

Aftab Sultan made NAB chief

Islamabad

SC rejects PML-Q’s request for ‘a suo motu action

Lahore

Zardari meets Shujat, rejects allegations of vote-buying for Hamza

National

ACE recovers Rs2.7m from defaulters of livestock Deptt

1 of 8,756

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More