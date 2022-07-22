Parvez Elahi moves SC against security in Punjab Assembly

The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the police security in the hall of the provincial assembly.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly requested in the petition to order the IG Punjab that no policeman should enter the assembly hall and the sergeants should be allowed to secure the area.

He stated after losing the majority in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz is not ready to accept defeat and therefore efforts are being made by PML-N to disrupt the elections by taking unconstitutional measures.

The Supreme Court has ordered clean and transparent elections on July 1, he added.

He further mentioned an illegal notice has been issued for the appointment of police in place of sergeants in the assembly hall.

Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary and IG Punjab have been made parties in the petition.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia bombarding Donetsk ‘around the clock’, says Ukraine

International

Extreme heatwave in Portugal caused 1,063 deaths

Uncategorized

Waqar Younis applauds Imran Khan’s leadership qualities

Editorials

Global Changes

Letters

Misuse of blasphemy

International

Syria cuts diplomatic relations with Ukraine

Islamabad

IM-Sciences launches project on sharing knowledge for KP varsities 

Islamabad

Pak-China Research Centre to be set up at Swat University

Islamabad

Secretary Information briefed about KP Info Commission’s performance

Lahore

Traffic warden ‘tortured’ by lawyers

1 of 66

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More