Past in Perspective

“The main element crucial for the survival of life is also a demon in disguise; it will snatch your life away as quickly as you were given it.”

–Scott A. Butler

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are figures depicted in the Old Testament first, as well as in the Book of Ezekiel. They are named to be punishments from God that will signify the end of the world. It is said that the horsemen will ride out on white, red, black and pale horses, each signifying either conquest, war, hunger or death. According to the revelation, the first of the horsemen will come on a white horse, carrying a bow and wearing a crown. He will be conquest. The second will ride in on a red horse, carrying a sword and titled the creator of conflict. He will be war. The third will be a food-merchant, will carry scales and come in riding on a black horse. He will be famine. The last of the horsemen will arrive on a pale horse and will be called death. Together, they will bring chaos to the world and ultimately, lead to its end.