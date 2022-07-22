PDMA issues high alert of urban flash flooding
PESHAWAR – After days of scorching heat in the provincial capital, heavy downpour with gusty winds and thundershower on Thursday inundated almost all roads and streets in the city besides disrupting traffic.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) no loss of life or property was reported till filing of this report, however, the power supply to most parts of the city was disrupted.
The authority has also issued high alter of urban, flash and riverine flooding all across the province as the Met Office has predicted more rains till July 28.
During the last 24 hours, scattered to widespread rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls was reported from Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Buner, Swabi and Mardan, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur and other districts