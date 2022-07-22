PDMA issues high alert of urban flash flooding

PESHAWAR – After days of scorching heat in the provincial capital, heavy downpour with gusty winds and thun­dershower on Thurs­day inundated almost all roads and streets in the city besides disrupting traffic.

According to Provin­cial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) no loss of life or property was reported till filing of this report, however, the power supply to most parts of the city was dis­rupted.

The authority has also issued high alter of ur­ban, flash and riverine flooding all across the province as the Met Of­fice has predicted more rains till July 28.

During the last 24 hours, scattered to wide­spread rain-wind-thun­dershower with isolated heavy falls was report­ed from Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Batt­agram, Kohistan, Torghar, Buner, Swabi and Mardan, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur and other districts