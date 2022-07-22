News Desk

People will come out if attempt made to steal mandate: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Friday warned the opposition that people will come out against them in case of any attempt to steal the mandate.

Talking to the media, former Federal Minister Asad Umar said that their numbers are complete for the election of Punjab Chief Minister and there will be no surprise today.

“We have complete numbers and if an attempt is made to steal the mandate, people will come out on their own,” he said.

Asad Umar added that Asif Zardari being in action is a good thing as it represents the panic on their side.

Further criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman he said they used to talk about the magnified influence of Zardari’s politics, but now that politics is over. Politics inside the closed rooms will not work in Pakistan anymore, he added.

He said that, “Our members in the Punjab Assembly have no reservations and our unanimous candidate is Pervaiz Elahi.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

IG Punjab Rao Sardar refuses to work ahead of CM election

National

Electricity shortfall decreases with reduction in heat intensity

National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N should accept defeat, says Fawad Ch

National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Editor's Picks

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

1 of 8,638

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More