People will come out if attempt made to steal mandate: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Friday warned the opposition that people will come out against them in case of any attempt to steal the mandate.

Talking to the media, former Federal Minister Asad Umar said that their numbers are complete for the election of Punjab Chief Minister and there will be no surprise today.

“We have complete numbers and if an attempt is made to steal the mandate, people will come out on their own,” he said.

Asad Umar added that Asif Zardari being in action is a good thing as it represents the panic on their side.

Further criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman he said they used to talk about the magnified influence of Zardari’s politics, but now that politics is over. Politics inside the closed rooms will not work in Pakistan anymore, he added.

He said that, “Our members in the Punjab Assembly have no reservations and our unanimous candidate is Pervaiz Elahi.”