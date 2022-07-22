Police arrest 20 suspects during search and combing operation

ISLAMABAD – The police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station and held 20 suspects, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city.

Following these orders, a joint search and combing operation was conducted around the Zia Masjid and Nawaz Town areas in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station by PS Khanna and CTD police teams under the supervision of SSP CTD.

During the search operation, 100 houses and 55 suspects were searched, 20 suspects were shifted to the police station for verification. During the operation, 20 vehicles and 25 motorbikes were also checked.

Moreover, 10 snatched mobile phone, cash, motorbikes, spare parts, Ice, a 12 bore gun and three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition were recovered.

IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking, he said.

Meanwhile, police during a special drive against anti-social elements arrested seven outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, he said.

According to details, Secretariat Police team arrested an accused during checking namely Liaquat and recovered heroin from his possession. Likewise, Koral police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Majeed and recovered 1,435 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Shehzad Town police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling namely Waris Khan and recovered 1,170 gram hashish from his possession. Khanna, Noon and Industrial Area police teams arrested three accused namely Asad Ullah, Khadim Hussain and Asif for possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested an accused Muhammad Umair involved in selling illegal oil arbitrage. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.