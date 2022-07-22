PPP has no role in postponment of 2nd phase of LG polls: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh had been postponed by the Election Commission of Pakistan not by the Pakistan People’s Party. “Many candidates of PPP were elected unopposed. We are in favour of hold­ing local elections immediately and this is what we had made clear to the Election Commission,” the administrator said this while addressing a news conference in the Sindh Assembly Commit­tee Room here, said a statement. PPP Member Sindh Assembly Sadia Javed and others were also present on the occasion. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on Wednesday evening everyone was in­formed through media that the second phase of LG Polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions had been postponed. “Some people accused that the Sindh government postponed the election. They should know that it is the ECP’s responsibility to conduct the election. The elections should be conducted as per the schedule. We have also submitted before the ECP and the court that the work of delimitation has also been done according to the law,” he added. He said that all the parties had representation in the Select Committee of the Sindh Assembly