PRCS to send more relief package to rain-hit families across country

ISLAMABAD – “Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar-ul-Haq on Thursday said, “The PRCS is devotedly active in helping the people who were adversely affected by heavy rainfall; we will make all efforts to mitigate the suffering of the victims and will continue supporting them with relief in terms of shelter, household, health and others on need basis.”

Presiding over a meeting to review the monsoon relief and rehabilitation operation, Abrar-ul-Haq lauded the efforts of Disaster Management, Emergency Response, Health, First Aid and volunteer teams who took part in the relief operations in various districts of Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, AJK and merged districts. He directed officials to spare no effort in providing relief to the victims and stressed upon the need to provide maximum assistance and medical care to the affected families.

He said PRCS in collaboration with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners would send more relief package to support the affected families soon after the assessment. PRCS teams are on ground for risk reduction, mitigation, relief and rehabilitation of rain-affected families.

It is pertinent to mention that immediately after the alert was issued by the Meteorological Department, Pakistan Red Crescent issued instructions to its provincial chapters and district level offices. Emergency response teams were mobilised in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, erstwhile FATA districts, Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley and especially areas adjacent to the Chaman border and Karachi. The control room established at the Red Crescent National Headquarters remained under constant monitoring and communication.

With the help of assessment teams in Chitral, Quetta, Ghizer, the requirements were determined and the damages were also estimated. The first aid team in Chitral provided medical aid to the injured on the spot, tents, household items, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, buckets etc were distributed to the affected families. In the situation created due to rains in Karachi, volunteer teams performed services together with aid organisations to provide immediate relief and help to the affected people.