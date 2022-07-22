Protest lodged with FM over imposition of 35pc tax on foreign allowance

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Ministry, which used to demarche with Am­bassadors of foreign government, has lodged strong pro­test with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over imposition of 35% tax by Finance Ministry on foreign al­lowance given to officers during their posting abroad in Pakistan embassies and consulates world over.

Credible sources told The Nation that officers held a two hours long meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal and lodged strong protest on imposition of the tax and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The decision to impose 35% tax came from the Finance Ministry on July 19, 2022.

Additional Secretary Administration Administra­tion Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi gave a briefing to the Foreign Minister and explained all the benefits being given to Pakistani diplomats during their foreign posting.

The minister was also reminded that there was no re­vision of foreign allowance since 2011 despite inflation and price hike world over.

The Foreign Minister was informed that if the Finance Ministry did not withdraw the tax they would observe a pen down strike from Foreign Office to its all missions abroad.

After listening to the officers, Foreign Minister later on talked to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and discussed with him the issue of imposition of 35% tax on foreign al­lowance on which the Finance Minister assured that the matter would be looked into.