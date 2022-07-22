MATEEN HAIDER

Protest lodged with FM over imposition of 35pc tax on foreign allowance

ISLAMABAD    –   The Foreign Ministry, which used to demarche with Am­bassadors of foreign government, has lodged strong pro­test with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over imposition of 35% tax by Finance Ministry on foreign al­lowance given to officers during their posting abroad in Pakistan embassies and consulates world over.

Credible sources told The Nation that officers held a two hours long meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal and lodged strong protest on imposition of the tax and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The decision to impose 35% tax came from the Finance Ministry on July 19, 2022.

Additional Secretary Administration Administra­tion Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi gave a briefing to the Foreign Minister and explained all the benefits being given to Pakistani diplomats during their foreign posting.

The minister was also reminded that there was no re­vision of foreign allowance since 2011 despite inflation and price hike world over.

The Foreign Minister was informed that if the Finance Ministry did not withdraw the tax they would observe a pen down strike from Foreign Office to its all missions abroad.

After listening to the officers, Foreign Minister later on talked to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and discussed with him the issue of imposition of 35% tax on foreign al­lowance on which the Finance Minister assured that the matter would be looked into.

More Stories
National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N should accept defeat, says Fawad Ch

National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Editor's Picks

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

Islamabad

PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

Islamabad

KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

1 of 10,985

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More