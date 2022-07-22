Provision of Clean drinking water govt’s priority: Municipal Commissioner
SUKKUR -Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday said that clean it was duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas to ensure their good health. According to Spokesperson, the Municipal Commissioner said “All possible efforts will be made for this purpose and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.” He directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week.