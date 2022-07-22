PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday said that the Pa­kistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was blaming its own lawmakers of ‘sale and purchase.’

Addressing a joint news conference here, PPP lead­ers Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said the PTI leadership has no trust in its members.

Shazia Atta Marri, who is also the federal minister for poverty alleviation, said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan has announced to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh province and PTI leaders had started abusive and dirty propaganda against Sindh government after this announcement of ECP regarding rescheduling of local bodies polls which ishighly condemable and re­grettable act.

She claimed that Sindh government didn’t submit any request to the ECP for delaying the local bodies elections in the province.

Marri said that Karachi has received record moon­son rains recently and despite of this fact, Sindh gov­ernment took effective measures timely to drain out rain water and cleared the entire Karachi city.

While criticizing on PTI chief Imran Khan, she said that when Imran Khan’s mind didn’t work or he gets any cheap drugs or he doesn’t get drugs on times, then he starts levelling baseless allegations on for­mer presidentAsif Ali Zardari.

“There is a political upheavaling continues in Pun­jab in which PPP has noinvolvement in it, but since former president Asif Ali Zardari is on the visit of La­hore so it has made PTI leadership worried and con­fused. Zardari is buying no one,” she said.

Shazia Marri said that no candidate of Pakistan People’s Party was participating in the election in Punjab and the children of Imran Khan’s are not Pa­kistani while he is calling us imported adding that a person like Imran Niazi who does not have respon­sibility of his own children is giving us the lectures.

She regretted that Imran Khan was trying to divide the nation by using false religious card and he wants tospread chaos in the country while such religious cards had also have been used in the past.

She said the entire life of Imran Khan is a reflec­tion of his character and the book that was written on his life is not worth reading. She said that PTI did not field their candidates in most of the constituencies during the local bodies elections in Sindh province.

“If a person joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, it is con­sidered as halal act and if someone joins another politi cal party then they (PTI) claimed it as haraam act,” she added. While criticising the PTI, she vehemently said whenever PTI wins the elections then they claim ev­erything is right and PTI often levels baseless accusa­tions of rigging in case of losing the election.