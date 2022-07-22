News Desk

PTI to file contempt plea over delay in Punjab CM election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to file a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court against the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari over the unnecessary delay in the Punjab Chief Minister election session.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad penned that unnecessary delay in the meeting is a violation of the clear orders of the apex court, adding the PTI is going to file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

He further said that the lawyers have been asked to file contempt of court proceedings, and after some time a contempt of court petition against the Deputy Speaker is being filed in the Supreme Court.

