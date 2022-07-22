News Desk

Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the Punjab Chief Ministership.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain confirmed writing the letter.

In a major development before the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan s candidate.

He said that he had gone to visit Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. “I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won,” Moonis said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab CM after Deputy Speaker rejects 10 PML-Q votes

National

Zardari outclassed everyone: Bilawal Bhutto

National

Services Chiefs discuss defence and security environment

National

Now rules of game will be same for everyone: Maryam Nawaz

National

PTI to file contempt plea over delay in Punjab CM election

National

Punjab CM election: Voting to begin shortly

National

IG Punjab Rao Sardar refuses to work ahead of CM election

National

People will come out if attempt made to steal mandate: Asad Umar

National

Electricity shortfall decreases with reduction in heat intensity

National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

1 of 8,639

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More