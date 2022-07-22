Staff Reporter

Punjab Sports Dept to support para-athlete Naeem for Islamic Games participation

LAHORE -Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz has announced that Sports Department Punjab will extend financial support to para-athlete Naeem Masih for his participation in the Islamic Paralympic Games scheduled to be staged at Konya, Turkey from August 9 to 18. Asadullah made this announcement on Thursday when para-athlete Naeem Masih called on him at Punjab Stadium. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present on this occasion. Asadullah said Punjab Sports Department will provide Naeem Masih air ticket and make all possible arrangements for his top-level training at the coaching camp. Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to player of Youth Club Quetta Abdul Nafay for excellent performance in his team’s 8-4 victory against Sindh Club Larkana during a match of COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Omair Hasan, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

