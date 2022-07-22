Rana Zaheer HC, Youth HC enter COAS Inter-Club Hockey final
LAHORE -Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore and Youth Hockey Club Malir breezed into the 1st Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 final that will be played tomorrow (Saturday). The semifinals of the prestigious event were decided on Thursday. In the first semifinal, Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore overpowered Asif Bajwa Hockey Club Sialkot 3-0. In the second semifinal, Youth Hockey Club Malir edged out KK Hockey Club Faisalabad 4-3. The players thanked the Chief of Army Staff and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the smooth conduct of this prestigious event. “For the first time, such a big tournament is being held at club level and hopefully, we will regain our lost hockey glory with such sincere efforts of the PHF as well as Pakistan Army,” they asserted.