RDA issues notices to 12 illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI -The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the administration of 12 illegal housing schemes, informed a spokesman on Thursday. According to him, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA, on the directives of Director General (DG), is taking strict action against illegal marketing/ advertisements of housing schemes under the provision of the act and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. The illegal housing schemes, issued notices by Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA, included New Metro City at Gujar Khan, Tariq Sharif Smart City at Gujar Khan, Prizam Town at Gujar Khan, Capital Valley at Mouza Thalian near New Islamabad International Airport, Life Residencia at Mouza Mori Khatran Fateh Jang Road, Seven Enclave at Mouza Pind Ranjha Road, Mannan City at Mouza Chahan Chakri Road, Lake View City at Mouza Chahan Cahkri Road, Faha Fatima at Mouza Khingar Chakri Road, Park Zameen Town at Mouza Misriot Chakri Road, Hawks Melbourne City at Mouza Bagga Sheikhan Chak Beli Khan Road, and Kashmir Valley at Mouza Jollay Chakwal Road.

Director MP&TE directed 12 housing schemes to submit a mortgage deed, deed of surrender and No Objection Certificate (NOC) taken from the Environment Protection Department etc. He directed to submit requirements very soon, otherwise approval of layout plans of housing schemes will be withdrawn/ cancelled. The owners/ sponsors of some housing schemes are doing misleading advertisements and cheating the general public. The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should be careful to make any investment in the illegal/ unauthorised area and for high rise buildings which are not approved/ allowed.

The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase/ agreement/ booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA.

It also could be checked on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they will be responsible for their losses, the spokesman said.