Rupee extends losses against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs 1.90 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 226.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 224 and Rs 227 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro increased by 88 paisas and closed at Rs 231.00 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 230.12. The Japanese Yen gained 1 paisa to close at Rs 1.63, whereas an increase of 75 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 270.51 as compared to its last closing of Rs 269.76. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 52 paisas each to close at Rs 61.75 and Rs 60.35 respectively.