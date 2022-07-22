Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, who hails from Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan has become the first Pakistani woman to summit K2.

Samina Baig and her strong Pakistani team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am today (Friday). It is known to be the world’s most dangerous and difficult summit.

K2 is the world’s second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

In 2013, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mt Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.

Samina said that she considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunity to stand atop K2. She was leading the Pakistani team.

The Pakistani team consists of mountaineers Samina Baig, Eid Muhammad, Bulbul Kari, Ahmed Baig, Rizwan Dad, Waqar Ali, Akber Hussain Sadpara.