SHAHID RAO

SC grants Maryam Nawaz one-time exemption from personal appearance

ISLAMABAD    –    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz one time ex­emption from personal appearance in appeal against her conviction in Avenfield Property reference. A two-mem­ber bench of the IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Jus­tice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani conducted hearing of the appeals.

During the hearing, Maryam’s counsel sub­mitted an application praying the court to grant one-time exemp­tion to her from person­al appearance before the court on medical grounds. Similarly, the associate lawyer of PML-N’s leader request­ed the court to adjourn the hearing as Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer was un­able to attend hearing.

Accepting the pleas of Maryam’s counsel, the IHC bench deferred the hearing in this matter till September 15. Previ­ously, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz Advocate continued his arguments and said that the trial court had testified eight witnesses on January 18, 2018. He also said that charges were not framed against all accused in­stead the NAB changed its case. He added that the NAB had not told that who was the real owner and who was ‘benamdar’ of the property in its orig­inal reference. But the bureau had claimed here that Nawaz Sharif was real owner of the prop­erty and it was on the name of Hussain Nawaz. The counsel contended that the NAB’s stance was changed in the supplementary refer­ence and the defense counsel objected on it and prayed the court during the trial to again frame charges against his client.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

More rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N should accept defeat, says Fawad Ch

National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Editor's Picks

Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

Islamabad

PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

Islamabad

KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

1 of 10,985

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More