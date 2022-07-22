SC rejects PML-Q’s request for ‘a suo motu action

ALLEGED VOTE-BUYING IN PUNJAB CM ELECTION.

Justice Ijaz asks Elahi’s lawyer to prove allegation of contempt of court against interior minister.

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday directed the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Paki­stan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) to submit substantial evi­dence for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

A two-member SC bench compris­ing Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, praying the apex court to ini­tiate contempt of court proceedings against Rana Sanaullah for his al­leged threatening statement in vio­lation of the July 1 order of the SC.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked PML-Q’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary to explain the specific SC directions which were violated by the interior min­ister. He further asked whether the petitioner had approached the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the violation of election laws.

The counsel submitted three affi­davits of PTI’s provincial assembly members (MPAs), who, he claimed, had been offered millions of rupees to change their loyalties.

Faisal Chaudhary said Rana Sanaul­lah had allegedly declared that he would shift PTI lawmakers around. He alleged that PTI MPA Masood Ma­jeed had gone to Turkey after being ‘bought for Rs 400 million’.

He claimed that Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) work­er Raheela had contacted three PTI MPAs, who were offered Rs 250 mil­lion by Punjab government’s spokes­person Atta Tarar. Upon this, Justice Munib Akhtar asked as to when Ra­heela had contacted the PTI MPAs. He also sought the original affidavit. The counsel replied that the original affidavit was in Lahore.

To which, Justice Munib Akhtar re­marked that the wording on all three affidavits was the same. He observed the MPAs had not mentioned the specific date in their affidavits when they were given the offer.

He asked the counsel to submit additional material to substantiate their allegations in the matter.

The court stated that the case against Raheela and Tarar was not one of contempt of court. The coun­sel pleaded the court to take a suo motu action against the alleged ac­cused. Upon which Justice Munib Akhtar responded that that it was the prerogative of the Chief Justice to take a suo motu notice.

Justice Ijaz said no crime could be prejudged. It would be a criminal of­fence when a crime occurred. The bench also heard Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s contempt of court petition against Rana Sanaullah and directed his law­yer to bring more evidence on record in relation to it. Justice Ijaz asked the counsel to prove the allegation of contempt of court. The court’s July 1 order had not been violated, he not­ed. He observed that the petition­er’s apprehensions were based on assumptions. He advised the coun­sel to make a contempt case which should not be based on assumptions. Later, the case was adjourned till date in office.