SCO Secretary General arrives to hold talks with Pak leadership
Ambassador Zhang Ming discusses broad range of international, regional development issues with minister for commerce.
ISLAMABAD – Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming on Thursday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit.
He will be heading a delegation comprising officials from the SCO Secretariat based in Beijing.
During his stay, the SCO Secretary General will have meetings with the Foreign Minister as well as ministers of commerce, climate change, information technology and maritime affairs. He will also speak at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and engage with business leaders and entrepreneurs.
The SCO is a major trans-regional multilateral organisation with 8 members including China and Russia. SCO countries are home to 41% of the global population and account for 23% of global GDP.
The SCO provides an important platform for Pakistan to further strengthen its deep-rooted and historic ties with the member states and promote socio-economic cooperation for mutual benefit across diverse areas.
The visit of the SCO Secretary General will provide an opportunity for Pakistan to engage with the SCO Secretariat while highlighting its perspective and priorities for making SCO mechanisms more effective in advancing shared regional security and economic goals.
Meanwhile, SCO Secretary General met with Federal Minister for Commerce to discuss broad range of international and regional development issues and discussed trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the SCO space.
Ambassador Zhang Ming discussed the organisation’s successful development as an effective mechanism of equal partnership based on the Shanghai spirit and also that SCO has taken a befitting place in the system of international organisations of multilateral cooperation.
The Commerce Minister endorsed the importance of the SCO’s initiatives on promoting interaction in the development of a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation. The minister also regarded the SCO’s substantial contribution to regional security, global economic development, social, cultural and scientific ties in the region. He hoped that the SCO member states would continue developing cooperation in the fields of politics and security, trade, economy, finance investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties towards a peaceful, safe, prosperous and ecologically friendly region.
The minister appreciated the initiatives of SCO like financial institutions and development institutions under SCO Interbank Consortium (SCO IBC) which are aimed at containing the growing challenges and restoring the stability of the global economy through effective implementation.
The Commerce Minister also shown his keen interest in the importance of joint promotion of entrepreneurial initiatives in the field of micro, small and medium-sized businesses and intraregional cooperation and creation of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund along with developing a draft roadmap on the gradual increase of the share of national currencies in reciprocal payments by the interested member states.