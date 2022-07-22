Shaheen Afridi out of second Sri Lanka Test with knee injury

LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka with a knee injury, a PCB spokesman said on Thursday.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, played a key part in the Pakistan’s first Test victory against Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Galle. He clinched four crucial wickets in the first innings. “Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24,” said the spokesman and added: “He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team s medical staff.”

The 22-year-old Shaheen, who has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests since making his debut in 2018, led the Pakistan pace attack including Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah in the match that ended on a tense fifth day. He is likely to be replaced by either of right-arm quick Haris Rauf or all-rounder Fahim Ashraf in the second Test, unless spin-friendly conditions in Galle tempts the team management to play Nauman Ali.

On Wednesday, Pakistan registered their second highest successful run-chase in Tests in the series opener, with opener Abdullah Shafique scoring an unbeaten 160 to see his side home by four wickets. He was ably supported by fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq (35), skipper Babar Azam (55) and Mohammed Rizwan (40).

That was after Babar had struck a brilliant 119 in the first innings, to help Pakistan finish within four runs of Sri Lanka’s first innings total, after they had been reduced to 85/7 and later 148/9.

With a win in the second Test, Pakistan could further close the distance on South Africa and Australia in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan currently occupy the third spot, with a point percentage of 58.33.

BLOW FOR SRI LANKA AS SPINNER RULED OUT OF SECOND PAKISTAN TEST

Sri Lanka have been dealt with a blow ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Galle, with MaheeshTheekshana being ruled out. The spinner has been released from the squad owing to a finger injury on his right hand.

Theekshana returned with figures of 2/68 and 0/44 in the first Test against Pakistan in Galle. Sri Lanka ended up losing the contest, with Pakistan mounting an incredible chase, to win the contest by four wickets. The visitors chased down a target of 342. Theekshana has so far played two Test matches for Sri Lanka, scalping five wickets. He will be replaced in the squad by 22-year old off-break bowler Lakshitha Manasinghe.

Manasinghe is yet to make his debut for Sri Lanka, but has an impressive record in first-class cricket. He has picked up 73 wickets in 17 matches. He is also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 582 runs in those games. In Theekshana’s absence, Sri Lanka could also hand a Test debut to young all-rounder DunithWellalage, who impressed one and all at the 2022 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

The hosts will also be bolstered by the return of Pathum Nissanka to the squad. Nissanka has played 9 Tests, scoring 537 runs, with one century and five fifties. Nissanka was ruled out midway during the second Test against Australia, after testing positive for COVID-19. Nissanka was also unable to take part in the first Test against Pakistan in Galle.