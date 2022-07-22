SHC orders to shift Dua Zehra to Karachi

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to transfer Dua Zehra — the teenager who had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April — to Karachi. The court had reserved its verdict earlier today on a plea filed by Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi, accusing the young man of kidnapping the girl from her house in Karachi’s Alfalah neighbourhood.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, announced the verdict. The court in its verdict said the case is under trial in Karachi and Dua Zehra, a major respondent in the case, should be present in the port city. The SHC in its observation said it looks like Dua is not happy with her husband Zaheer Ahmed and afraid of his parents and decided to live in a shelter home.

The decision regarding the kidnapping of Dua will be decided by the trial court, the SHC said in its verdict. Earlier, the lawyers of Sindh and federal government backed the plea for shifting Dua Zehra to Karachi. “The case has been under the hearing of court in Karachi, the girl should be shifted to Karachi under the state custody,” government counsel told the court. Police produced accused Zaheer in court for the hearing. Meanwhile, the district and sessions court in Karachi on Thursday granted bail to Zaheer, husband of Dua Zehra, the teenager abducted from Karachi in April and his brother, Shabir.

Fearing arrest in Dua Zehra case, Zaheer and Shabir had filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the district and sessions court. The court after hearing arguments from both sides granted bail to Zaheer and Shabir.