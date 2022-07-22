APP

Stock market loses 627 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 627.95 points, a negative change of 1.55 percent, closing at 39,831.75 points against 40,459.70 points on the last working day. A total of 157,992,886 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 141,746,336 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.283 billion against Rs. 4.498 billion on last trading day. As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 40 of them recorded gains and 269 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,009,500 shares and price per share of Rs.1.21, TPL Properties with the volume of 11,878,657 and price per share of Rs.16.25 and United Foods Ltd with volume of 10,041,035 and price per share of Rs.16.72.

