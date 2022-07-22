PR

Toori visits EOBI Directorate General office in Lahore

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Toori visited EOBI Directorate General office in Lahore on Thursday and chaired a meeting with the regional directors of Punjab (B&C-II).
Maratab Ali Dogar, Deputy Director General EOBI, presented the performance of the B&C-II for the year FY 2021-22. The minister has appreciated the overall performance of B&C-II and the institution on an achievement of annual collection of Rs. 31.3 billion for the year 2021-22. The minister was briefed that despite many challenges, the institution has achieved this collection with a growth of 15 % as compared to the last year. Furthermore, EOBI has around 7 lac beneficiaries and the institution has disbursed around Rs.46 billion in FY-2021-22 to the pensioners.
The minister has emphasized on extending quality services to its valuable clients & pensioners and directed the officers to maximize the coverage of workers & Employers under the law. At the end, best performing officers were awarded appreciation certificates by the minister.

More Stories
National

Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

National

IGP Balochistan reviews Muharram security plan

National

Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

National

Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

National

IHC extends restraining order to ECP from taking action against Imran, Umer

Islamabad

PTI accusing its own lawmakers of ‘sale, purchase’: Shazia Marri

Islamabad

KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

National

Roads turn into streams as rain lashes Peshawar

Karachi

PPP has no role in postponment of 2nd phase of LG polls: Murtaza Wahab

Lahore

CM grieved over loss of lives due to rains

1 of 3,703

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More