Toori visits EOBI Directorate General office in Lahore

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Toori visited EOBI Directorate General office in Lahore on Thursday and chaired a meeting with the regional directors of Punjab (B&C-II).

Maratab Ali Dogar, Deputy Director General EOBI, presented the performance of the B&C-II for the year FY 2021-22. The minister has appreciated the overall performance of B&C-II and the institution on an achievement of annual collection of Rs. 31.3 billion for the year 2021-22. The minister was briefed that despite many challenges, the institution has achieved this collection with a growth of 15 % as compared to the last year. Furthermore, EOBI has around 7 lac beneficiaries and the institution has disbursed around Rs.46 billion in FY-2021-22 to the pensioners.

The minister has emphasized on extending quality services to its valuable clients & pensioners and directed the officers to maximize the coverage of workers & Employers under the law. At the end, best performing officers were awarded appreciation certificates by the minister.