Our Staff Reporter

Traders protest against GST on electricity bills

KARACHI – Local traders have staged a protest in Saddar area of Karachi against the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) on the current electricity bills, on Thursday.
According to details, the local traders were protesting against the general sales tax (GST) of Rs6,000 per month levied on electricity bills for retailers.
Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said that the electricity bills already include sales tax, income tax, fuel adjustment and additional taxes. “Collection of general sales tax from consumers is a total injustice,” they added. “The government was ‘extorting money’ from masses through inflated bills and other taxes and it would not accept such oppressive policies,” the protesters added.
Meanwhile, All City Tajir Ittehad President Sharjeel Goplani urged all Karachi traiders to protest against the inflated bills.

