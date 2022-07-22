Training sessions for Social Security hospital doctors
LAHORE – The Social Security Department is organising special training sessions for improvement of the Social Security hospitals, in line with the standards set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC). Sources said here on Thursday that medical superintendents, additional MSs, deputy MSs, consultants, senior medical officers and senior women medical officers of the hospitals were participating in the session in phases. The training sessions are being organised on the direction of Social Security Commissioner Humaira Ikram.