Videos, confessions expose so-called Baloch missing persons fighting against Pakistan Army
ISLAMABAD – The video footages and the confession by an arrested terrorist reveal that many of the so-called missing persons from Balochistan were in fact fighting against the Pakistan Army under the patronage of banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).
Following the abduction of a civilian along with his cousin Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza, the security forces launched a recovery operation in Ziarat. Lt Col Mirza was martyred by the terrorists as they were fleeing from security forces.
Five BLA terrorists were killed during heavy exchange of fire, including those who were being claimed to have been missing.
A video footage, reportedly released by the BLA sometime back, revealed that the Baloch individuals who were being propagated as missing persons, were shown fighting against and killing the security personnel in the province.
Saleem Baloch, son of Karim Bakhsh, was one of such militants who had joined the BLA to target the security forces, while his family had declared him a missing person.
In such a video, Saleem Baloch is clearly visible carrying weapons and opening fires at the security personnel. The video clip also shows the grave of another terrorist covered by the BLA flag.
In another footage, a conversation between the terrorists, including Saleem Baloch, is audible with an unknown person giving direction to his accomplices, including one namely Bisham, during an attack on the security forces.
The unnamed individual asks Bisham to stop for half an hour, who questioned whether he was being filmed. Meanwhile, the anonymous person also instructs the terrorists to keep on firing and killing without marching forward.