Videos, confessions expose so-called Baloch missing persons fighting against Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD – The video footages and the confession by an arrested terrorist reveal that many of the so-called miss­ing persons from Baloch­istan were in fact fighting against the Pakistan Army under the patronage of banned outfit Baloch Lib­eration Army (BLA).

Following the abduc­tion of a civilian along with his cousin Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza, the security forces launched a recovery oper­ation in Ziarat. Lt Col Mirza was martyred by the ter­rorists as they were fleeing from security forces.

Five BLA terrorists were killed during heavy exchange of fire, includ­ing those who were be­ing claimed to have been missing.

A video footage, report­edly released by the BLA sometime back, revealed that the Baloch individu­als who were being prop­agated as missing per­sons, were shown fighting against and killing the se­curity personnel in the province.

Saleem Baloch, son of Karim Bakhsh, was one of such militants who had joined the BLA to target the security forces, while his family had declared him a missing person.

In such a video, Sal­eem Baloch is clearly visi­ble carrying weapons and opening fires at the secu­rity personnel. The video clip also shows the grave of another terrorist cov­ered by the BLA flag.

In another footage, a con­versation between the ter­rorists, including Saleem Baloch, is audible with an unknown person giving di­rection to his accomplices, including one namely Bish­am, during an attack on the security forces.

The unnamed individ­ual asks Bisham to stop for half an hour, who questioned whether he was being filmed. Mean­while, the anonymous person also instructs the terrorists to keep on fir­ing and killing without marching forward.