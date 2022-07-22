Petrol prices have risen to an all-time high of Rs 234 per litre following the third hike. Besides other consequences, the augment in petrol prices mainly causes the production cost to rise sharply. Owing to the higher cost of production, most commodities and utilities’ prices are rising, putting them out of reach for an average person. The ministers are urging the public to take responsibility and reduce their expenditure, but why always the public? In Pakistan, unfortunately, the people have to shoulder the burden of the successive governments’ inconsistencies and rash policies.

Such casual decisions of the government will not only affect the masses badly but also push them years back. As a result, only the common will suffer; however, the upper class and the political elites will remain unaffected. In this regard, more people will fall below the poverty line. Moreover, the middle class will struggle to retain their current living standard, and the lower class will have more trouble meeting both ends. This will, further, give birth to more social dejections like crimes, fanaticism, robberies, conflicts etc.

All the concerned, who lead a luxurious life, should not underestimate the power of ordinary people. The resulting backlash might lead to civil disruption, which would be more dangerous for the country and the current political and economic uncertainty will add fuel to the fire.

The government, therefore, needs to take public-oriented decisions so that the economy can be controlled and the people can be brought back to their normal lives.

AIJAZ ALI ARISAR,

Umerkot.