3,793 vehicles fined for using LEDs, high beam lights

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined some 3,793 vehicles for using high beam and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) during the ongoing year.

A massive crackdown was underway to check violations following Inspector General of Police (IGP) directions to ensure traffic rules in the capital, a news release on Friday said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer had strictly ordered to ensure safe road environment in the city to avoid accidents.

Special squads were constituted while police pickets was erected at important boulevards of the city including Expressway, Srinagar highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue to check use of LED/HID by motorists.

Night shift in-charges were leading the campaign while education wing and FM Radio 92.4 were sensitising the people about risks involved in using such lights.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police so that safe road environment can be ensured in the city.

 

 

