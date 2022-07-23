Staff Reporter

4 injured as wedding party participants scuffle with motorway police

KARACHI -At least four persons, including two rescue personnel and a child, were injured during a scuffle between the participants of a wedding party, and National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) here at Lyari Expressway on Friday.  The motorway police reportedly signaled the vehicle carrying the wedding party to stop, but it accidently hit a motorway police patrolling van. In the ensuing scuffle and firing, four persons, including two rescue workers, a child and a wedding party participant received injuries.  All the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where they were stated to be stable.  The police started investigation, and collected CCTV footages and the bullet shells from venue.

