5-day food safety training concludes

LAHORE – The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Star Farm Pakistan, held the concluding ceremony of five-day ‘Food Safety System Certification, Lead Auditor Training Course’, here on Friday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the ceremony of the training course and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons. Chairman (FSHN) Dr Snaullah Iqbal, Tariq Qamar resource person and a number of participants including food industry professionals/ technologists, production/quality and regulatory affairs managers, trainer, auditors, consultants, academicians and researchers were present. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that such training brings competency in professional work and advised participants to apply your knowledge in your practical work which learnt from this training. He lauded the organiser for conducting the training on informative topic. He also sought suggestions from participants in the training that how to make such training more productive for the capacity building of the professionals. The aim of the training course was to train human resource regarding food safety standards especially Food Safety Systems Certification (FSSC) and additional requirements that cover the production, processing requirement for food safety consideration for food and other allied industries.

Various aspects have been discussed during five-day training course related to audit, management, audit performance, audit evidence, mock audit, non conformity writing, audit reporting & audit competency etc.