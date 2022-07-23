8 kanals green belt retrieved after removal of cattle pen
KHANEWAL – District administration used heavy machinery and razed a cattle pen here Friday retrieving eight kanals of state land near Ibrahim Road that was declared green belt. On the orders of deputy commissioner Shahid Fareed, Zila council and tehsil council anti-encroachment squads demolished the cattle pen with heavy machinery, says an official release. DC appreciated the retrieval of green belt and announced to develop a park on the site.