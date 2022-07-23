Staff Reporter

Actions underway against black sheeps in police: Karachi Police chief

KARACHI – Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho on Friday said to improve the image of police in public actions were being taken against black sheeps in police department. Addressing all the senior and junior police officers of Karachi Range at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium, Karachi Police chief said strict legal and departmental actions were being taken against officers and employees involved in illegal activities and bringing disrepute to the department. He also paid tribute to the officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of peace and harmony in the city and said our martyrs were the pride of department and their eternal sacrifices could never be forgotten.

