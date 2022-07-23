Our Staff Reporter

Afghan immigrants loot people amid Sohrab Goth riots:Police

KARACHI – The 25 people arrested for rioting and looting citizens at Sohrab Goth Karachi on July 14 are Afghan immigrants, the police said on Friday.
The 25 Afghan citizens were illegally residing in Karachi.
According to the police, the Afghan citizens deprived citizens of their items such as phones, wallets and jewellery on July 14. The motive of the protest was robberies, the police added.
A total of five cases of terrorism, murder and attempt to murder were registered in three different police stations in Karachi. The FIRs included rioting and multiple other charges, the police said. The police told that the detained Afghan citizens have been transferred to jail
On July 14, enraged protesters blocked the Superhighway at Sohrab Goth against the Hyderabad incident.
As per details, the protesters staged a protest demonstration and blocked both the tracks of Superhighway Karachi. The Motorway police blocked the Motorway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to various routes.
The murder of a young boy Bilal Kaka by restaurateurs of Afghan origin triggered a strong reaction as mobs were seen harassing people running tea and tandoor shops in Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

