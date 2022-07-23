APP

Air quality healthy after rainfall in capital

ISLAMABAD – The air quality of the capital after rainy weather turned healthy on Friday as recent spell of monsoon rainfalls lashed out various parts of the country that have helped with scorching heat in the metropolis and subsided the pollution.
The air quality of the capital on Friday was reported healthy as suspended particles were recorded below permissible limits in the atmosphere along with the pollutants’ ratio due to consistent rainy weather and reduced vehicular traffic on roads.
The air quality data has been collected by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) that monitors air pollutants ratio for 24 hours based on three intervals of eight hours data collection from different locations.
The Pak-EPA data revealed that the air quality throughout the three intervals of data monitoring remained high as the pollutants were below the permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS).
The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a lethal atmospheric contaminant, remained 9.66 microgrammes per cubic meter on average which is higher than the NEQS of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter and denotes the air quality unhealthy.
The PM2.5 is generated through combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads. Moreover, the frequent forest fires in the capital also created high suspended particles, dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere, an EPA official said.
The particulate matter had exceeded the permissible limits beyond 40 microns prior to the onset of rainfall which was mainly due to persistent hot and dry weather.
The nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide were recorded below permissible ratio as it were recorded 3.24 and 11.7 microgrammes per cubic meter in past 24 hours in the atmosphere against the NEQS of 80 and 120 microgrammes per cubic meter respectively.
These effluents were mainly produced during the operational activities of industrial plants and factories that were already under control, he said.
He urged the masses with respiratory conditions and other critical heart or lungs diseases to avoid prolonged outdoor visits and wear face coverings and goggles when the air quality was unhealthy while venturing outdoors.
The Met Office had also informed that an intruding system of moist currents from Arabian Sea would cause rain-wind and thundershowers after penetrating in upper parts of the country. The system was to create rainy and gusty weather in various parts of the country from June 15 to June 23.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

Business

Stock market gains 245 points

Business

Ogra slashes prices of imported RLNG by up to 20.57pc

1 of 3,145

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More