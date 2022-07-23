Agencies

American journalist who sneaked into Makkah is under trial: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the American journalist, who had sneaked into Makkah and other sacred places, including Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa, in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims was arrested and was now under trial in Saudi Arabia. Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, told APP that  a Saudi citizen, who helped the non-Muslim journalist to enter Makkah, had also been arrested. He said the American journalist’s case had been referred to the prosecutor to take legal action against him in accordance with law of the land.

He said today in Friday’s sermon at Masjid-ul-Haram, it had been categorically stated that the entry of non-Muslims was completely banned in Makkah-Tul-Mukarramah and Madina-Tul-Munawara and if someone flouted the law.

More Stories
Islamabad

More rain with wind, thundershower expected in parts of country

Karachi

Rupee depreciates another 0.68% to 228.37

Lahore

Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab

Islamabad

Pakistan strategically located for linking Central Asian region with sea routes: SCO

Islamabad

FO disowns Fatemi’s meetings with US state secretary

National

KP CM reviews law, order situation in province

Business

Centre invites provincial govts to purchase their concerned Discos

Business

Govt will continue to provide loans under MPMG scheme

Business

Govt urged to control rupee fall

Business

Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 10.97pc year-on-year in H1 2022

1 of 10,997

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More