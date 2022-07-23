Our Staff Reporter

ANF arrests 2 accused; recovers 10kg heroin

Rawalpindi-Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday conducted an operation and managed to recover 10kg heroin.
According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Chakri Interchange and recovered 10kg heroin concealed in secret cavities of a car.
ANF also arrested two accused namely Ashraq Ali and Syed Gul resident of Peshawar.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

