Another victim of gas leakage mishap dies

DI KHAN    –   Another victim girl of ‘gas leakage incident’ that occurred in house of Tariq Zaman Kundi, Uncle of PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Khan Kundi, here at Kundi Model Farm has been died in a private hospital in Peshawar and the death toll of the incident has reached five.

According to the family sources, the daughter of Tariq Zaman Kundi (late), who was injured in the last week incident, lost her life in the hospital.

In the incident, Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife, two daughters, 2 granddaughters and son Haider Zaman Kundi was burnt. Tariq Zaman Kundi, his wife and a granddaughter succumbed to their injuries while two days later his daughter Dr Arooba Kundi also lost her life in the hospital.

The second daughter of Tariq Zaman Kundi lost her life in the Peshawar hospital whose funeral prayer was performed at the Kandi Model Farm. After which she was buried in the ancestral graveyard. Other victims of the incident including Tariq Zaman Kundi’s son Haidar Zaman Kundi and his granddaughter were still undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Peshawar.

