Our Staff Reporter

Armed assailants shoot dead police official in Bara

Khyber    –   Unknown armed men shot dead a police sub-inspector (SI) here in Sheenko river, Bar-Qamber Khel area of sub-division Bara, district Khyber.

Station House Officer (SHO) police station, Bara while confirming the event said that sub inspector Andaz Gul Afridi was on his way from home in his car to join his official duty when at the banks of Sheenko River, unknown armed persons opened indiscriminate firing at him. The cop was rushed to thenearest health facility, but he succumbed to his fatal bullet injuries. The killers   managed to escape from the scene after committing crime, the official said.

According to police high-ups,   armed assaults on   police officials have become a routine   in subdivision Bara and several   cops have lost their lives.

Later on, funeral prayer of the Shaheed  police official  was offered with state honour  here in Levies Centre, Shahkas, Jamrud  which was attended by Bara Rifle Commandant  Nadeem Mushtaq, DPO Khyber Muhammad Imran, police officials, elders and relatives of the deceased police officer and  he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Bar-Qamber Khel.

