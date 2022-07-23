‘Auction, not election,’ Fawad Ch reacts after CM Punjab vote

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that yesterday election was not held but it was an auction.

While talking to media in Lahore, the PTI leader said that the constitution has been destroyed. He said that the country cannot accept politics of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “If you want to do such politics, then there should be an auction, not an election,” he added.

He went on to say that the Deputy Speaker of Punjab Dost Mohammad Mazari has stolen the mandate of people. He said that he has violated the constitution and ethics of the politics.

Fawad further said that the economy has suffered irreparable damage and Pakistan is on verge of getting bankrupt.

Former Information minister questioned that how did the letter of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain came out from the pocket of the Deputy Speaker? “Supreme Court (SC) must summon Mazari in contempt of Court case,” he said.

Fawad while talking about Chaudhry Shujaat, said that our fears came out true as PML-Q supremo has said that his party will not support the candidate of Imran Khan.

He concluded saying that the masses must brace themselves for the protest as not only economy but the politics is on verge of “bankruptcy”.

Earlier on Friday, the Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari had rejected Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) 10 votes in favor of Punjab Chief Minister candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

While announcing the result, Mazari read Shujaat’s letter out loud. “As party head of Pakistan Muslim League, I have issued directions to all my provincial members to cast their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,” Mazari quoted Hussain as saying.

After this, he declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the CM Punjab.

Hamza had won the election after getting 179 votes and Pervaiz Elahi got 186 votes; however, after Chaudhary Shujaat’s letter, the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Elahi’s favour.

The Deputy Speaker refused to count the 10 votes cast by the PML-Q MPAs citing Article 63 (1) (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, the parliamentary strength of the opposition alliance was reduced to 176.