Awareness seminar on population control held

SARGODHA    –    An awareness seminar, organised by district administration and population welfare department was held on Friday at Jinnah hall to sensitise people about population control. The awareness week had been launched while an awareness rally was also taken out, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter Arshad Ahmad Wattoo. District Population Welfare Officer Mazhar Iqbal, District Khateeb Qari Waqar Usmani, Socialist Qaisara Ismai and others were also present. The ADC said that fair distribution of resources was not possible without controlling the population. In the awareness week, awareness would be created among people regarding the low population.

Arshad Ahmad said that every citizen should play his due role to control the population. Mazhar Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and other speakers in the seminar expressed their views regarding population control.

